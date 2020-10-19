B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still evaluating the threat to local coastlines.

Parts of southern Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula are currently covered by a warning from U.S. government officials.

The warning says hazardous tsunami waves are possible for areas within 300 kilometres of the quake's epicentre. No areas covered by the warning are in immediate danger, but people living there have been advise to move inland or to higher ground.

Posts to the Emergency Info B.C. Twitter account beginning at around 2:15 p.m. PT said officials will have more information about the risk to B.C. coastlines shortly.

Preliminary information suggests that the event was a strike-slip earthquake that hit at an estimated depth of 40 kilometres. The nearest community to the epicentre is Sand Point, Alaska, a small town with fewer than 1,000 residents located about 92 kilometres to the northwest.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.



It said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centred roughly in the same area.