National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to become a statutory holiday in B.C.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is set to become a statutory holiday in B.C., the government announced Tuesday.

Sept. 30 is already a federal holiday, meaning that workers in federally regulated industries are entitled a day off with pay. A bill introduced in the legislature Tuesday by Labour Minister Harry Bains will make it a provincial one as well.

Bains said the holiday will be observed in B.C. beginning in September 2023.

The holiday was first observed federally in 2021, on a date chosen to coincide with Orange Shirt Day, named to commemorate a story told by Phyllis Webstad, whose prized orange shirt was taken from her on her first day at St. Joseph Mission Residential School near Williams Lake.

Webstad appeared at a press conference Tuesday alongside government ministers announcing the new provincial holiday.

"There is no longer an excuse for anybody, no matter what age, to not know what happened to us," she said.

Eddy Charlie, a survivor of the Kuper Island Residential School, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, described the residential school system as "one of the most horrific hate machines ever" during Tuesday's press conference.

He said the abuse and deprivation experienced by survivors caused many to become "monsters," passing on their trauma to loved ones through violence and substance abuse.

"Today, 50 years after I left residential school, I still wake up everyday with remembrance of what happened to me as a child," he said.

The statutory holiday is a result of a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which asked the federal government to establish a day to honour residential school survivors, their families and communities.

If the legislation passes as expected, B.C. will join Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon in designating Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday.

Bains said the B.C. law honours the strength and resilience of residential school survivors and remembers the children who never came home.