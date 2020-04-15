Relief for truckers as province begins installing, cleaning portable toilets along freight routes

The B.C. government says it is working to ensure long-haul drivers have access to food and clean washrooms after many of their traditional pit-stops had to close about a month ago due to COVID-19 measures.

To that end, the province says it will fund the installation of portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pullouts, inspection stations, and chain-up locations across B.C.

Approximately 20 portable toilets have been installed so far and additional ones will be added in the coming weeks, the transportation ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry also says all of B.C.'s 203 rest areas are being kept open and cleaned by maintenance contractors during the pandemic, and is asking anyone who notices what it calls "less than ideal conditions" to contact contractors or the nearest ministry office.

Commercial truck drivers play an important role in maintaining the supply chain by delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's crucial they have safe and clean facilities, the statement added.

As the COVID-19 crisis escalated in March, many traditional pit stops along trucking routes were shuttered in order to increase physical distancing. Truckers were also asked to stay in their vehicles and not use facilities at delivery sites.

