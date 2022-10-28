B.C. Treat Count 2022: Is your neighbourhood spookier than the rest? Find out with CBC B.C.
CBC B.C., SFU City Program team up again to track the neighbourhoods with the most visitors on Halloween
There are always some neighbourhoods with better decorations and, crucially, more candy on Halloween.
Do you think your 'hood can stand on its own, with the scariest vibes in all of B.C. during this spooky season?
Let the rest of the province know by filling out this form to report the number of trick-or-treaters who came to your house.
Count the number of costumed visitors that came knocking on your door, tell us what you gave them, and show us how you prepared for their arrival.
CBC British Columbia and the SFU City Program, which promotes citizen participation in civic issues, have teamed up once again to track the neighbourhoods with the most visitors on Halloween night.
"That's the spirit of civic engagement," said Andy Yan, director of the city program at SFU. "It's how the spirit of civic engagement embraces particular communities."
In 2021, Yan said there was an increase in trick-or-treaters compared to the previous year, and he forecasts an even bigger increase in 2022 as most pandemic restrictions have been axed.
"We had a certain level of creativity when [the pandemic] came in, through the candy chute," he said. "I was still hoping that somebody would show up with the candy catapult ... the treat trebuchet."
How to participate
Fill out this form to report the number of trick-or-treaters who came to your house.
Then, watch as a colour-coded map reveals the Halloween hotspots and no-shows across B.C. on Monday night.
To get an idea of how it works, you can view last year's results at this link.
Yan said that historically, the Douglas Park neighbourhood in Vancouver and the Queen's Park neighbourhood in New Westminster have shown out for Halloween, and he's interested to see how communities that have filled out in recent years do.
This year, we're also including a question about inflation, and how it's affecting your Halloween in 2022.
Fill out the survey and watch for a map to update with the most haunted houses
A map will appear, as if out of nowhere, at 8 p.m. PT Halloween night. On Tuesday, we'll be able to tell you where the action was and where the ghost towns were.
With files from Akshay Kulkarni and Tara Carman
