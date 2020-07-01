Police in Victoria are looking to identify a man suspected of attacking a Black man on a B.C. Transit bus last month.

A statement said the victim flagged down two officers in the 1100-block of Johnson Street on June 19 and told them he'd been "randomly struck" by a stranger, who was white, while riding the bus that afternoon.

Police said surveillance footage from the bus captured the incident. A statement said the video showed the victim boarding and moving toward a seat before being hit.

"The suspect stands and strikes the victim without warning. Those nearby on the bus intervene and the suspect is pushed off the bus," said a statement, describing the video.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium to heavy build. Police said he has blonde hair and was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a logo on it, a blue shirt with a logo on it, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.