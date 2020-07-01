Police investigating potential hate crime after Black man assaulted on Victoria bus
Man was 'randomly struck' by white stranger after boarding bus on Johnson Street on June 19, police say
Police in Victoria are looking to identify a man suspected of attacking a Black man on a B.C. Transit bus last month.
A statement said the victim flagged down two officers in the 1100-block of Johnson Street on June 19 and told them he'd been "randomly struck" by a stranger, who was white, while riding the bus that afternoon.
Police said surveillance footage from the bus captured the incident. A statement said the video showed the victim boarding and moving toward a seat before being hit.
"The suspect stands and strikes the victim without warning. Those nearby on the bus intervene and the suspect is pushed off the bus," said a statement, describing the video.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime.
The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old with a medium to heavy build. Police said he has blonde hair and was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a logo on it, a blue shirt with a logo on it, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.