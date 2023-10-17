Woman advertising 'traditional midwife' services in B.C. not qualified to practice as a midwife, college warns

A public warning has been issued about a Vancouver Island woman advertising herself as a "traditional midwife" and offering her services at home births even though she's not qualified to work as a midwife.

According to a public advisory from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Karma Dawn of Victoria has been holding herself out to be a midwife, but has never held a licence for midwifery and is not authorized to practice.

Dawn's website says she offers something called "traditional midwifery" services, including pre- and post-birth coaching sessions and attendance at home births.

"Traditional Midwives (TM) have been involved in delivering babies, and providing a broad range of other services to women, for hundreds of years. They are usually local women with little formal education," her website states.

CBC has reached out to Dawn for comment.

Karma Dawn of Victoria, B.C., advertises her services online, calling herself a 'traditional midwife.' (primal_woman_/Instagram)

In B.C., midwives must complete a four-year university program and pass a national exam before they can be licensed or call themselves midwives.

Anyone interested in verifying that a midwife is licensed can search the college's registry online.

The advisory about Dawn comes just days after the college put out a public statement about a woman it says has been posing as a nurse and trying to get work in B.C. hospitals.