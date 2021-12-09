2021 now deadliest year for illicit-drug overdoses in B.C., after record 201 deaths in October, coroner says

The number of people suspected to have died of an illicit-drug overdose in British Columbia has hit 1,782, eclipsing last year's record high of 1,765.

New figures released by the B.C. Coroners Service show 201 people died in October, the highest ever number of deaths recorded in a single month. Deaths were recorded in all age groups and in every local health area in the province.

The rate of overdose deaths in the first 10 months of this year has increased by 23.9 per cent compared to the same months in 2020. The figures mean nearly six British Columbians died every day due to toxic drugs.

More than 84 per cent of the deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, according to the coroner's report. That is slightly down from the 2020 figure of 85 per cent, but more than 14 per cent of the deaths involved "extreme" concentrations of the drug.

More than 70 per cent of deaths were among those age 30 to 59, and 79 per cent were men.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria saw the most overdose deaths so far this year, according to the report, with 602 deaths in the Fraser Health Authority and 494 deaths in Vancouver Coastal Health.

When looking at the rates of fatal overdoses per local health area, the highest rates from January to August were in Upper Skeena, Lillooet and Merritt.

In 2016, when B.C. declared a public health emergency due to the poisoned drug supply, the rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 people was 20.4. That rate has now doubled to more than 41.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

An overdose is now by far the most common cause of unnatural death in the province.

In its report, the coroners office noted that no deaths have yet been recorded at overdose prevention sites, or due to prescribed safe supply.