B.C. recorded 211 toxic drug deaths — almost 7 a day — in January, coroner reports

B.C.'s coroner says a further 211 lives were lost to illicit toxic drugs in the province in January 2023.

It's the second-highest recorded number for the calendar month over the past decade, behind last year, when 216 deaths were reported.

The figures in the coroner's monthly report on suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths mean that an average of 6.8 people died every day in January.

Of those who died, 69 per cent were between the ages of 30 and 59, and 77 per cent were male.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region recorded the most deaths, at 68, followed by the Fraser Health region at 60. Overall, the death rate in B.C. is 47 per 100,000 individuals.

More than 11,000 British Columbians have now died due to toxic illicit drugs since a public health emergency was declared over the fatalities in April 2016, making it the leading cause of unnatural deaths in the province.

2 deaths in overdose prevention sites

The coroner's service is also reporting two rare instances of people dying at overdose prevention sites — one in 2022 and one in 2023.

The service says it believes it's the first time people have died of an overdose at these sites, where for years people have been able to use drugs with the knowledge that help is on hand should something go wrong.

In contrast, more than 1,000 deaths occurred inside private residences in 2022, while more than 600 happened at other indoor locations including hotels and shelters.

About 340 deaths in 2022 happened outdoors.

Statistics don't cover decriminalization

The statistics have yet to show the potential impact of B.C.'s new drug decriminalization policy, which came into effect Jan. 31.

Under the new exemption, British Columbians over 18 can carry up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids, MDMA and methamphetamine for personal use. Officials say police have been instructed not to seize drugs from people, but instead offer "information about health and social supports."

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — or dealing — is still illegal.

WATCH | Will decriminalization save lives in B.C.?

Will drug decriminalization save lives in B.C.? Duration 8:53 British Columbia is set to become the first province in Canada to decriminalize illicit drugs for personal use. In a province where more than six people a day die from contaminated drugs, provincial officials are hopeful decriminalization will save lives, but those most affected by the issue say it’s not enough.

Critics argue decriminalization will have little impact on the death rate as it still doesn't provide users with a safer, regulated supply of drugs without unknown substances mixed in.

Safer supply is still only available to a "small fraction" of people who use drugs, according to Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. Most supervised consumption sites still don't allow smoking , even though inhalation is responsible for the majority of deaths.

Lapointe says only a small portion of the estimated 74,000 people with diagnosed opioid-use disorder have been able to secure access to safer supply.

Likewise, she says access to recovery is also limited.

"There are people who are waiting weeks or months for treatment and recovery. There are people who are dying while they're waiting for treatment recovery services," she said.

There is no evidence prescribed safe supply is contributing to toxic drug deaths in the province, the coroner said.