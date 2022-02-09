Over 2,200 people died in B.C. in 2021 due to illicit-drug overdoses, coroner reports

The death toll in B.C. due to suspected illicit-drug overdoses is still on the rise, according to new numbers from the B.C. Coroners Service released Wednesday.

The report shows 2,224 people died in 2021, representing a 26 per cent increase over the number of deaths recorded the previous year.

It was already known that 2021 was the deadliest year on record — by October, the death toll had already surpassed the 1,765 fatalities recorded in 2020.

The latest numbers mean that last year about six people were dying daily. But the numbers spiked in the last two months of the year.

In November and December, there were 210 and 215 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths, respectively, according to the coroner — two of the largest monthly numbers ever recorded, and equal to about seven deaths per day.

The provincial government expanded access to safe supply in the summer, but drug user advocates have said it does not go far enough.

Perry Kendall, British Columbia's former provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency on April 14, 2016, due to the rising number of drug deaths.

Despite the emergency declaration the number of deaths has continued to climb, reaching 39.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021.

Kendall attributes that mostly to increased substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties getting in-person services.

He said the province has a long way to go when it comes to fighting its ongoing opioid crisis. Tackling the supply chain is an essential element, he says.