Throne speech to open spring session at B.C. Legislature

B.C.'s minority NDP government will kick off the spring session of the legislature with a speech from the throne that's expected to highlight the achievements of the last three years.

Premier John Horgan told the Canadian Press that Tuesday's speech will tout the province's progress on affordability and the strength of the economy.

Looking to the future, the government's priorities are expected to include measures like reducing ICBC rates, expanding affordable child-care programs and improving transit.

Horgan's government came to power in 2017 thanks to an agreement with Green Party MLAs to support the NDP on matters of confidence and supply.

The government will table its 2020 budget next week.