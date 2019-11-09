B.C. teachers reject settlement recommendations from mediator

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and their employer have hit another roadblock after the union rejected a mediator's settlement recommendations.

Mediator David Schaub presented his report to the two sides last week, and it was released to the public on Friday .

B.C. Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring told CBC the recommendations fall short of what her members can accept. She said the report doesn't adequately address teachers' salaries or student learning conditions.

"It didn't address class size inequities, it didn't address class composition, so these are some of the areas we're going to need to see in order for us to get a deal," she said.

Mooring said a wage increase that aligns with inflation is what's needed. She added that it's too soon to talk about job action, and the BCTF is proposing dates to continue mediation.

The BCTF and the B.C. Public School Employers' Association (BCPSEA) have been engaged in contract talks since the last collective agreement expired at the end of June.

BCPSEA board chair Alan Chell said he was disappointed that the teachers rejected the mediator's recommendations.

"In our view, this is a missed opportunity to work with the mediator to create a pathway to move forward," Chell said in a press release.

"We are concerned that the BCTF continues to take an approach that will not lead to a freely negotiated collective agreement."

According to the BCPSEA, there have been 69 bargaining and mediation sessions to date.