'Insulting' Facebook comments about Islam and other religions earn B.C. teacher a reprimand

A Vancouver high school teacher has been disciplined for writing "intemperate and insulting comments" about religion on a Facebook post advertising open houses at B.C. mosques.

John William Yetman has agreed to a formal reprimand after acknowledging he committed professional misconduct and signed a consent resolution agreement with the Commissioner for Teacher regulation, according to a public notice posted online.

"Yetman's behaviour raises the concern that students in his classroom may not be treated in a respectful fashion," the notice says.

The Vancouver School District reported Yetman to the commissioner after being notified of comments that Yetman made on a January 2019 Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.

The public invitation advertised a chance to "explore B.C.'s major mosques as we open doors to welcome everyone" and promised "delicious snacks and … wonderful conversations," according to the notice.

In response, "Yetman wrote intemperate and insulting comments about religion," the notice says.

"Members of the public saw Yetman's post, and some reported feeling concerned that a teacher would display this level of intolerance."

At the time, Yetman's Facebook profile identified him as a teacher employed by the Vancouver School Board.

After Yetman became aware of the concerns about his comments, he deleted them, along with other Facebook posts that were "insulting of other major religions," the notice says. It describes his language in the comments and posts as "discourteous and disrespectful."

Yetman has been registered as a teacher in B.C. since 1989, according to the notice.