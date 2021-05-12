Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed B.C. teen

A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 19-year-old Damien Seguin earlier this spring.

Burnaby RCMP announced Wednesday that another 19-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the crash on March 26. The suspect was arrested at his home in Vancouver and the vehicle that investigators believe he was driving was seized from the same property, according to a news release.

Police say they will recommend charges, but the investigation is still underway.

According to the RCMP, Seguin was in one of three vehicles whose drivers and passengers got into some sort of confrontation near an intersection on Marine Drive in Burnaby in the early morning hours of the day of the crash.

At one point, someone from one of the vehicles pepper-sprayed people in another vehicle. Seguin got out of the vehicle he was in and was then hit by a car, whose driver fled the scene, police say.

His mother Nicole, who lives in West Kelowna, spent three days at his hospital bedside before he died.

Seguin graduated from Burnaby South Secondary last year. His family describes him as funny, loveable and well-mannered.

"I just wonder why something like this happens to someone so good who brought so much happiness to so many lives," his mother told CBC News in an interview last month.