B.C. man offers reward to help find suspects who stole 2 tiny homes in Surrey

The owner of a company that makes tiny homes in B.C. is offering a reward to anyone with information about two little houses that were stolen from his property in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

Rolling Bear Tiny Homes owner John Beck said just before 6 a.m., two suspects entered his 10-hectare lot on 152 Street with a U-Haul and pickup truck.

"[It was] absolutely planned," Beck said. "They came in very quickly, and they obviously would have had to know the size of the balls for the trailers, and it was done all within four-and-a-half minutes."

He said he was taking the day off when he got a phone call from work letting him know the two units were not in their regular spots. After checking the surveillance footage, Beck learned that two unknown individuals entered his property at 5:55 a.m. and left with the two units.

"I'm thinking of all the humble, hard sweat and design and the time it took to build these two units," Beck explained. "My emotions are mixed right now, but I'm trying to stay positive to find out who took them."

Beck said each of the units are about seven metres long and four metres high. (John Beck/Submitted)

He said the suspects drove southbound on 157 Street with the two seven-metre-long units.

"These are log-sided homes in a bright sort of orange, rustic stained colour with a metallic red roof on one and a metallic green roof on the other," Beck said, adding that "these are going to stand out."

The log homes had locks on them and Beck was getting ready to install a coded gate on the property when the theft occurred, he said.

He is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen units or the suspects.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said police received a report from Beck on the evening of Dec.29 and although they don't have much information at the moment, officers are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.