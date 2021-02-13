Homicide investigators called to suspicious death in Surrey
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the suspicious death of a man in Surrey, B.C., on Friday night.
Man found dead in 19300 block of 66 Avenue on Friday night
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the suspicious death of a man in Surrey, B.C., on Friday night.
The man's body was found in the 19300 block of 66 Avenue at about 7:17 p.m. after RCMP were called to respond to an "incident" in the area, according to a police press release.
Few details about what happened have been released, and investigators say they are still in the process of gathering evidence.