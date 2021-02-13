Homicide investigators called to suspicious death in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the suspicious death of a man in Surrey, B.C., on Friday night.

The man's body was found in the 19300 block of 66 Avenue at about 7:17 p.m. after RCMP were called to respond to an "incident" in the area, according to a police press release.

Few details about what happened have been released, and investigators say they are still in the process of gathering evidence.