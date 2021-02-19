RCMP warn sex workers to 'remain vigilant' after sexual assault with a weapon in Surrey park

Mounties are searching for a suspect accused of pulling a weapon on a woman and sexually assaulting her in a park in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night.

According to an RCMP press release, the woman first met the man who attacked her near 132 Street and 105 Avenue, and they walked together to Kwantlen Park. Once inside the park, the man pulled a weapon and sexually assaulted her before running from the scene.

"Initial indications are that this attack is linked to street-level sex work. Immediate steps were taken to inform sex workers in Surrey of this assault so they could remain vigilant to this additional risk," Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in the press release.

"The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is being provided to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, can be aware of this incident."

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Her attacker is described as light-skinned and possibly Middle Eastern, with dark hair in a fade-style cut, about 26 years old, with a slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Investigators believe there may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the assault, and they're asking anyone who saw or heard what happened to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.