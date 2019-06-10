3 suspects wanted after teen assaulted in the middle of traffic in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are asking for help identifying three men accused of beating up an 18-year-old in the middle of a Surrey highway last month.

Police were called to the Fraser Highway near 176 Street on May 2 at about 6:30 p.m., after witnesses called to report a physical fight in the middle of the road. By the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had left the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

With the help of witnesses, police located the teen victim at his home. He suffered minor injuries in the brawl.

One man who was allegedly involved in the beating has already been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators have now released photos of three other suspects in the incident, in the hope that someone might identify them.

The three suspects include:

A South Asian man, standing about six feet tall, with black hair and a full black beard, wearing a dark sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

A South Asian man, standing about five feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and facial stubble, wearing a black baseball cap and a blue sweatshirt.

A South Asian man wearing a dark hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.