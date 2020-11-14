42 cases of COVID-19 connected to outbreak at gym in Surrey, B.C.

Transmission of the novel coronavirus at a gym in Surrey, B.C., has led to at least 42 cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak Friday at Platinum Athletic Club on King George Boulevard, revealing that dozens of patrons and workers have tested positive.

Anyone who attended the fitness centre between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their last visit, the health authority said.

In a social media post on Friday, the gym offered a bit of an explanation for the outbreak, writing, "It has come to our attention that some COVID positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results."

The gym closed voluntarily on Nov. 7, Fraser Health said, and it will stay closed until contact tracing is complete and public health workers have determined that proper measures to prevent transmission of the disease are in place.

The same day the fitness centre closed, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered a temporarily halt to all indoor group fitness activities in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions until new COVID-19 safety plans are approved.