Surrey man found guilty of murdering his wife

A jury has found a B.C. man guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife in 2018, according to police.

Rizig Bona, 47, now faces a mandatory life sentence for the murder of 42-year-old Anida Magaya.

The jury handed down its verdict in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

"Anida Magaya's murder is a tragic example of the extreme consequences of domestic violence," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in the release.

Magaya was found dead in a Surrey home on Oct. 5, 2018, and Bona was arrested soon after.

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Friday.