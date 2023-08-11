B.C. Supreme Court rejects class action lawsuit over Lytton fire damages

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a bid by two plaintiffs, both residents of Lytton, B.C., to certify a class action lawsuit against two Canadian rail companies that the plaintiffs allege were responsible for a wildfire that tore through Lytton in 2021, destroying the village.

Plaintiffs Jordan Spinks and Chris O'Connor claimed the fire could have been prevented and sought financial compensation from CP Rail, CN Rail and the attorney general of Canada, among others.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson said the plaintiffs' pleadings didn't meet the criteria to be certified as a class action suit.

"The pleadings relating to negligence are overly broad and they do not adequately guide the defendants, or the Court, as to what is at issue or what the case against each defendant is," Hinkson said in his judgment.

He also said that the plaintiffs may amend their pleadings.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Anthony Vecchio, released a statement Thursday suggesting they intend to do so.

"We respect the Court's ruling and appreciate the opportunity to amend our pleadings," he said.

"We remain confident that a class action is still the best avenue to represent the interests of the affected individuals."

Hinkson also said there was no evidence to support the claim that the defendants were responsible for starting the fire.

"Beyond the assertion that several trains passed through Lytton on the day the wildfire started, and that there was some vegetation adjacent to the tracks, there are no facts alleged as to how any of CPR's or CNR's trains, railways, or employees caused the wildfire," he said.

The cause of the 2021 Lytton fire has not yet been determined, however, many locals alleged seeing sparks flying from the nearby railway.