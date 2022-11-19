B.C.'s Sunshine Coast lifts state of emergency caused by drought

A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted with water flow returning to a key water source.

A statement from the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD), the District of Sechelt and shíshálh Nation says levels in the watershed have risen slightly because of snowmelt with warmer-than-expected temperatures.

Leonard Lee, the regional district board chair, says staff have worked hard to ensure residents have had access to water through a 100-day summer drought and an unprecedented transition to freezing.

The statement says Stage 4 water conservation regulations remain in place, meaning the use of water for purposes including watering lawns and sports fields, washing vehicles or filling hot tubs is not permitted.

It says rain is in the forecast next week and staff will monitor its effect on recharging the Chapman watershed to see if those restrictions may be lifted.

The state of emergency was declared last month when drought dried up the water system that supplies 90 per cent of the homes and businesses in the Sechelt area.

Until soils in the watershed are fully recharged, the statement says, there is a risk that an extended period of cold and dry weather could threaten the water supply.

Shíshálh Nation Chief Warren Paull says the past few months have demonstrated the effects of climate change on the region's land and water supply.

"Moving forward, there must be a collaborative approach with all levels of government involved to secure water supply for the region,'' he said.

The Sechelt area, about 70 kilometres north of Vancouver, saw only a trace of rain between July and mid-October, a period that would usually record 200 millimetres or more.

"Over the last four months, our community has stepped up to conserve water during this unprecedented period of drought," said John Henderson, mayor of the District of Sechelt.

"The fact is that we need rain regularly over several weeks to replenish our existing system."

Remko Rosenboom, director of the emergency operations centre, said when rain finally arrived in late October, it was followed almost immediately by freezing temperatures at higher elevations, preventing the reservoir from refilling.

SCRD staff will be monitor the rain that falls in the coming weeks and the effect it has on the Chapman Watershed to see if Stage 4 restrictions can be lifted.

Earlier this week, the director of the regional district, Donna McMahon, said the emergency operations centre has warned restrictions could be in place until next spring.