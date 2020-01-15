Former B.C. lifeguard known as 'Eddie Spaghetti' sent to prison for child sex crimes

A longtime lifeguard from Summerland, B.C., is headed to prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against children.

Edward Casavant, 55, was sentenced Monday to a total of six years behind bars on charges of sexual exploitation, voyeurism, possessing child pornography and making child pornography, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

With credit for time already served, he has five years left in his sentence.

Casavant worked as a lifeguard and aquatic centre supervisor in Summerland for more than 30 years beginning in the 1980s and was known as "Eddie Spaghetti" around the pool.

When he was arrested last year, investigators said they believed Casavant had used his position to get access to school-aged children. Summerland Mayor Toni Boot described the charges as "deeply upsetting."

Casavant was originally charged with 10 criminal counts. including sexual assault but eventually pleaded guilty to four counts.