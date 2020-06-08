About a third of B.C. students returned to schools last week in gradual re-opening
Minister of Education says province fortunate to welcome students back to schools under public health guidance
Nearly a third of elementary- and secondary-school students in British Columbia returned to classrooms last week.
The ministry of education says more than 157,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students — or nearly 30 per cent of all students in those grades — went back to school for the first week back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting June 1, kindergarten to Grade 5 students could attend school part-time. Those in grades 6 to 12 can attend for the equivalent of one school day weekly.
Children of essential-service workers and those needing additional supports can attend full time.
Minister of Education Rob Fleming says in a statement that the province is fortunate to be able to welcome students back to schools under public health expert guidance that makes it safe to do so.
