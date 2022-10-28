Crews restore power to most properties after B.C. storm, as another atmospheric river forecast for weekend

B.C. Hydro crews continued to work overnight after strong winds and rain left tens of thousands of customers without power on Thursday, as another storm is forecast for the weekend.

At one point more than 100,000 customers were without power on Thursday as the storm rolled over the province, bringing down branches and power lines.

Highway 1 near Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam was completely closed for a short time as crews repaired a downed line, causing chaos for the afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver.

As of 6:30 a.m. PT Friday, just over 1,000 properties west of Prince George were still in the dark.

Environment Canada has now issued a special weather statement for the south and central coasts warning of another atmospheric river set to arrive on Saturday night.

The weather system will bring "significant" amounts of rain, strong southerly winds and mild temperatures and is forecast to last through Sunday night, the weather agency said.

Before Thursday's storm, B.C. Hydro advised residents to prepare an emergency kit and familiarize themselves with their local government's response plan.