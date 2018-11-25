Skip to Main Content
Officials prep for deluge, strong winds as storm smacks B.C. coast
Environment Canada says up to 80 mm of rain could fall in Metro Vancouver by Tuesday.

Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge as seen from the seawall on Sunday Nov. 25, 2018. The city is expected to get up to 80 mm of rain over the next two days (David Horemans/CBC)

Rainfall and wind warnings are now in place for 15 areas along B.C.'s coast as a strong winter storm hits the province.

Environment Canada says up to 80 millimetres of rain could fall in some areas, including Metro Vancouver by Tuesday morning.

Winds from 80 km/h up to 110 km/h are expected for Victoria and the Central Coast.

As a result of the storm and harsh weather, officials across Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island have opened extreme weather shelters to get people out of the elements.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for multiple areas and high streamflow advisories for others.

