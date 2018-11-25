Officials prep for deluge, strong winds as storm smacks B.C. coast

Rainfall and wind warnings are now in place for 15 areas along B.C.'s coast as a strong winter storm hits the province.

An intense front will approach the south coast bringing strong winds and heavy rain starting tonight. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/faUpv3zW8R">https://t.co/faUpv3zW8R</a> <a href="https://t.co/zTFGaqRmy0">pic.twitter.com/zTFGaqRmy0</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Environment Canada says up to 80 millimetres of rain could fall in some areas, including Metro Vancouver by Tuesday morning.

Wet snow falling in Whistler this evening as intense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> approaches the south coast. Several weather alerts in effect along the coast. <a href="https://t.co/Ph0QfFUDJp">https://t.co/Ph0QfFUDJp</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Winds from 80 km/h up to 110 km/h are expected for Victoria and the Central Coast.

As a result of the storm and harsh weather, officials across Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island have opened extreme weather shelters to get people out of the elements.

Please share: <a href="https://twitter.com/_HSABC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_HSABC</a> is opening additional shelter space tonight & tomorrow night due to an extreme weather alert. Call 2-1-1 for info and availability. More on Vancouver's winter response can be found here: <a href="https://t.co/v4wg0DTPZq">https://t.co/v4wg0DTPZq</a> <a href="https://t.co/v859nujn1A">pic.twitter.com/v859nujn1A</a> —@CityofVancouver

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for multiple areas and high streamflow advisories for others.