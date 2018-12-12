Another storm on the way for B.C.'s South Coast
After brief break, Vancouver Island expecting 80 km/h gusts, Lower Mainland to get 60 mm more rain
After a brief reprieve, another winter storm is heading for B.C.'s South Coast.
Wind and rain warnings are back in effect for much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.
Environment Canada says the Island will see gusts of up to 80 km/h and the mainland areas can expect another 60 millimetres of rain.
The downpours are expected to ease off again overnight.
A similar calibre storm caused flooding, road closures, traffic jams and hours-long SkyTrain shutdowns around the Vancouver area on Tuesday.
On Vancouver Island, heavy rain combined with overflowing stormwater and wastewater along some shorelines in Greater Victoria — to the point where locals were asked to avoid going into the water in Oak Bay, Saanich and Esquimalt due to potential contamination.