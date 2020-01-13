Sudden, blowing snowfall that pummelled much of British Columbia with a side of freezing wind on Sunday, knocking out power to thousands and wreaking havoc on city roads, isn't expected to return in similar fashion Monday — though the forecasters say the province will instead see its "coldest air so far this winter."

An Arctic front that pushed onto the South Coast on Sunday night has prompted extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings across virtually all of B.C.

Environment Canada warned the storm system will bring winds up to 80 km/h with combined wind chill temperatures of –20 C or lower in the south, and nearing –40 C in northern areas.

"Bitterly cold Arctic air will remain entrenched over the area for several days," the weather warnings said.

Schools closed

A number of school districts in B.C. have cancelled classes Monday due to unsafe conditions and the amount of snow on the ground.

Chilliwack (SD33)

Cowichan Valley (SD79)

Fraser/Cascade (SD78)

Mission (SD75)

West Vancouver (SD45)

Both campuses of the University of the Fraser Valley were also closed for the day.

Around 4,000 people in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and northern half of Vancouver Island remain without power Monday morning after the storm.

A snowplow fights to clear snow from Vancouver roads after a sudden snowfall on Sunday. (Flynn Meredith-Black)

Roads, transit, ferries

Highway 1 is currently shut down eastbound in Langley due to a jack-knifed semi wedged underneath an overpass at 264 Street.

Blowing snow warnings remain in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and parts of Highway 3. Non-essential travel is not recommended.

A jackknifed semi truck on Highway 1, wedged under the overpass at 264 Street in Aldergrove, B.C., shut down the highway eastbound on Monday. (DriveBC)

A number of major highways, including the Coquihalla as well as Highway 1, were forced to close Sunday night after whiteout conditions threw traffic into chaos. Some drivers who were already out when the snow began had little opportunity to get off the road before the powder piled up, leaving them to crawl well below the speed limit with hazard lights flashing.

Other drivers, ill-prepared without proper snow tires, spun out on snowy roads. At least a dozen buses in Metro Vancouver ended up on sidewalks.

The cut in north Vancouver tonight. No plows, no salt, people spinning out everywhere. My #1 rule done stop <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowpocalypse2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowpocalypse2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thecut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thecut</a> <a href="https://t.co/5E5l0pJqgH">pic.twitter.com/5E5l0pJqgH</a> —@dollystevens70

Dozens of skiers and snowboarders were stuck on Mount Seymour overnight after a multi-vehicle crash, reportedly involving a fire truck responding to a previous crash, shut down the only access road up and down the mountain.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink said SkyTrain was running normally Monday. Bus routes were "looking OK," according to a tweet from the transit authority, but passengers were warned service could be slow due to icy roads.

BC Ferries also cancelled a number of sailings Sunday between the mainland and Vancouver Island due as gusting wind made docking too risky. Monday morning sailings filled up quickly on key routes between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.