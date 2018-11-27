Rainfall warning lifted for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Drenching rain that has deluged B.C.'s south coast since Sunday night should begin to relent over the next 24 hours, although Environment Canada says another 40 millimetres of precipitation is expected across parts of the region by Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings were lifted for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island Tuesday morning, but the advisories remain in place all the way east to the Fraser Canyon as well as in Whistler and Howe Sound.

A lot of water pooling on the roads this morning! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RainfallWarning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RainfallWarning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/zVtGYjgPnP">pic.twitter.com/zVtGYjgPnP</a> —@thatchaserchick

Wind warnings in the region were dropped Monday night.

The weather agency says as many as 120 millimetres of rain were recorded Monday along Vancouver's North Shore mountains, washing away the season's first dump of snow which arrived over the weekend.

Quite the soaking from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> ! Here are preliminary rainfall totals across the South Coast up to 8am this morning. <a href="https://t.co/lRu4LII6KU">pic.twitter.com/lRu4LII6KU</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Flood watches and high streamflow advisories for numerous waterways on Vancouver Island and the south coast remain in effect, but the River Forecast Centre estimates flows on affected rivers and streams will peak as the current storm tapers off.

Elsewhere, the Boundary and Kootenay regions of southern B.C. are enduring what Environment Canada calls "a long period of snowfall,'' with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres on higher elevations of Highway 3.

Light snow is also forecast along the Coquihalla Connector to the Okanagan, but the main stretch of Highway 5 from Hope to Kamloops has dodged the latest round of white stuff.