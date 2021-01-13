Tens of thousands still without power after B.C. windstorm

Tens of thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a nasty windstorm knocked out power across the South Coast.

More than 35,000 people are without electricity in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, as well as 20,000 people on southern Vancouver Island. BC Hydro is also reporting thousands of outages in the Okanagan, Kootenays, Thompson Shuswap and northern end of Vancouver Island.

"It is causing extensive damage to our electrical system because of branches and trees breaking and contacting our electrical equipment," said BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said of the storm, which continued east through the Interior on Wednesday.

Residents near the coast were woken up late Tuesday by the blowing wind, which at one point topped 100 km/h in Victoria and the eastern Fraser Valley. Gusts hit 91 km/h at Vancouver International Airport — the highest gust recorded at the airport since 2007.

Trees and power lines were also down across roads in a number of areas. Power was out for more than 180,000 people at the height of the windstorm, with Abbotsford, Vernon and Victoria being hardest hit.

Rieder said crews are working as hard as we can to get power restored as quickly as possible, but warned it could be several hours before crews could get to some outages.

"It really depends on where you are in the province," she said.

Wind warnings remain in effect for Greater Victoria, Haida Gwaii and the southern Gulf Islands.

Snow in southeastern B.C.

The storm also dumped snow across the central Interior, with the Columbia, Shuswap and Yoho regions expected to receive up to another 25 centimetres before the system hits the Rockies.

Snowfall warnings also cover Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and the Yellowhead Highway from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

Snow levels can change significantly between locations, so exact timing and snowfall amounts will vary. Travellers are warned that conditions can change suddenly.

Environment Canada said another storm is now approaching B.C.'s North Coast and a new wind warning has been issued for Haida Gwaii, with gusts up to 100 km/h due to lash that region through Thursday.