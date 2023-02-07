Heavy rain and fresh snow are expected for parts of southern B.C. as a wet weather system rolls across the province.

On the coast, Environment Canada is forecasting up to 80 millimetres of rain for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound before Tuesday afternoon. A rainfall warning said localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

"Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," the advisory read.

Further inland, the moist frontal weather system will manifest as heavy snow on highway passes in the Interior. The weather agency has issued winter storm warnings for the the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as well as Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Snow on the Coquihalla will be concentrated near the summit during the day Tuesday, but will drop in the evening. On Highway 3, Kootenay Pass is expected to get more than 25 centimetres.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."