B.C. set to activate new speed enforcement cameras on Monday

Starting Monday, drivers in B.C. will see new automated speed enforcement cameras rolled out at certain intersections across the province.

The first five new cameras will be activated Monday, and Colin Hynes, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety, says the remaining 30 will be installed in a phased approach wrapping up next spring.

The new cameras will ticket drivers entering these intersections well over the posted speed limit on a red, yellow or green light.

The provincial government announced the locations of 35 intersections that would receive new cameras in May, after analyzing speed and crash data at 140 intersections currently equipped with red-light cameras.

According to the Minstry of Public Safety, around 60 per cent of crashes on B.C. roads are at intersections, and the new cameras will be strategically placed at high-risk intersections best suited to ticketing speeding drivers and changing their behaviours.

Seven of the 35 intersections are in Surrey and 12 are in Vancouver, followed by three in Burnaby.