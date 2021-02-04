B.C. SPCA seizes sick puppies, pregnant dogs from Vancouver Island breeder

The B.C. SPCA has seized a dozen small dogs from a Vancouver Island breeder, after receiving complaints of animals in distress.

The four adult dogs — some pregnant — and eight puppies that were seized showed signs of neglect, including eye and ear infections, dental disease and neurological issues, according to the animal welfare agency.

One limping puppy was diagnosed with a broken leg. The dogs were also exposed to the highly contagious parvovirus, a potentially deadly illness if animals are not vaccinated.

"We're not sure these puppies will be fine," said Eileen Drever, a senior animal protection officer with the SPCA. "We're keeping our fingers crossed they'll pull through."

The dogs are now receiving veterinary care in hospital. Some of the dogs are at the SPCA's Victoria facility.

The animals are Chihuahua crosses and one Shih-Tzu cross.

The SPCA responded to complaints about possible abuse on Monday and executed a warrant on Tuesday.

Breeder is known to SPCA

The B.C. SPCA is not releasing the name of the breeder or the location of the seizure, citing confidentiality as their investigation continues.

"This individual is known to the SPCA, I believe she has surrendered animals to us in the past," said Drever.

"In all likelihood, I'm sure after seeing some of the presenting ailments these dogs had, that we will be certainly recommending charges to Crown counsel. And then it's up to the Crown to proceed."

Under B.C's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the SPCA has law enforcement power to investigate and take action in animal welfare and abuse cases.

Anyone convicted of animal cruelty in court could be fined up to $75,000, serve up to two years in prison and receive a lifetime prohibition on owning animals.

SPCA warns of backyard breeders

Drever says COVID-19 pandemic isolation is driving demand for animal adoption and companionship.

"I just have to warn people they have to be careful," said Drever. "If you're interested in adopting an animal, go to a local animal shelter or local rescues."

"These people are breeding for profit, not animal welfare. By purchasing from backyard breeders, we're just keeping them in business."

The B.C. SPCA says the seized dogs are not available for adoption at this time.