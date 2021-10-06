Animal protection officers seize 71 cats from rural Squamish property
Adults and kittens were kept in 'unsanitary conditions' in 2 motorhomes, B.C. SPCA says
Seventy-one cats and kittens allegedly being kept in "unsanitary conditions" on a rural property near Squamish, B.C., have been seized by animal protection officers.
The B.C. SPCA says the cats were found under furniture, in the cupboards and huddled on the floor of two motorhomes on the property.
"The investigation involved a hoarding situation where the cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space," Eileen Drever, the SPCA's senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, said in a release.
Seven kittens have been born in the time since the seizure and more of the cats are believed to be pregnant, she added. Some of the cats are being treated for giardia and upper respiratory infections.
Most are friendly with humans, but they are not yet available for adoption.
"A few of them are fearful, but they are coming around," Drever said.
