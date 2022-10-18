BC SPCA offering 1/2 off pet adoptions, including farm animals

The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all animals, including dogs, cats, horses and other farm animals, until the end of this month.

New adoptions will be eligible for the discount until Oct. 29 in order to help free up space for any new animals being brought in for urgent help, according to a statement.

"In addition to finding families for these amazing pets, we want to make sure we have space open in our facilities and our foster homes for other animals who need a warm, safe place to stay as the colder weather approaches," said Adrienne McBride, the senior director of the Community Animals Centre.

McBride also said the B.C. SPCA rescues thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, small animals, horses, pigs, goats and other farm animals.

Dixie, a five-month-old husky/cattle dog mix, enjoys an active home, including running alongside her new owner while jogging or cycling, as well as other fun outdoor activities such as hiking or camping, according to the B.C. SPCA website. (BC SPCA)

"If you have been thinking about adopting a pet and giving them the loving home they deserve, we encourage you to act now and take advantage of this promotion," McBride said.

There are so many different reasons pet owners leave their animals with the SPCA, according to Eileen Drever, the society's senior officer of protection and stakeholders relations.

"Right now, we have two wonderful potbelly pigs in our care. One is named Greta, who is 10 years old, and the other one is Timbit."

Drever stresses that adopting an animal is a life-long commitment, so anyone hoping to take home an animal needs to be 100 per cent sure.

"I can't imagine what goes through an animal's mind when they have to be dropped off at one of our adoption centres," she said. "It's quite traumatic for them."

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view available animals online or by visiting the nearest B.C. SPCA Community Animal Centre.