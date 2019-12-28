Young Ontario man identified as victim in fatal Surrey shooting

The person shot dead in Surrey, B.C., on Monday night has been identified as an 18-year-old Ontario man.

Keeshawn Brown's body was found inside a home in the 2200 block of 152 Street at around 9:30 p.m., the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed in a press release late Friday.

Officers believe the homicide was an isolated event, and that it's not connected to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

"Investigators are attempting to determine how long Mr. Brown has been in B.C. and his activities leading up to his death," IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said in a press release.

"We urge anyone who was with Mr. Brown or has information to assist investigators to contact IHIT."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or through ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.