It's going to be another wet and stormy day on B.C.'s South Coast

Today's not the day to forget your umbrella if you live on B.C.'s South Coast.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, with wind warnings in place for the Sunshine Coast and the coasts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says more than 100 millimetres of rain has already fallen in some areas of the Lower Mainland since Wednesday morning.

An additional 20-30 millimetres is expected to douse the region today.

Umbrellas were a common sight in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 23. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The heavy rain is expected to ease somewhat this afternoon. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 15 C.

Winds in the Strait of Georgia could reach up to 70 km/h overnight into Friday, the weather agency said, with 90 km/h winds possible on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says Metro Vancouver is being hit with an "atmospheric river," or a firehose of moisture coming from the Pacific Ocean.

A wet and stormy Thursday isn't the end of it, she added.

Did I mention we're not done with the rain yet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>? <a href="https://t.co/xaUVooDh2M">pic.twitter.com/xaUVooDh2M</a> —@JWagstaffe

Another bout of heavy rain will hit tomorrow morning, with winds up to 60 km/h.

Rain will likely continue right through the weekend and, by Sunday evening, Vancouver likely will have seen more than 100 millimetres, she said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooled water on roadways, Environment Canada warns.