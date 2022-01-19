'Home for a Rest' voted British Columbians' favourite song by a local artist, beats 'Call Me Maybe'
More than 100,000 votes cast in Twitter bracket organized by CBC B.C. reporter Justin McElroy
A staple of weddings and karaoke nights in B.C. has beaten out a pop megahit beloved by the queer community, as Home for a Rest by Spirit of the West was voted the favourite song by a B.C. artist over Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen.
More than 100,000 votes were cast on Twitter over a week and a half during the #bcsongbracket, run by none other than CBC B.C.'s resident ranker-of-things, municipal affairs reporter Justin McElroy.
It was a photo finish on Tuesday, with Home for a Rest edging out Call Me Maybe by less than two per cent of votes cast. More than 20,000 votes were cast in the final round alone.
Home for a Rest was produced in 1990 by folk rock band Spirit of the West, who are originally from North Vancouver. The song is considered a classic of Canadian music, and details a rowdy drinking session in London, England.
Jepsen's 2011 hit Call Me Maybe, from her EP Curiosity, was produced in Richmond. The song about flirting with a stranger catapulted the singer — originally from Mission in the Fraser Valley — into international stardom.
TWO WEEKS<br>700 NOMINATIONS<br>MORE THAN 100,000 VOTES<br><br>IT'S TIME FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcsongbracket?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcsongbracket</a> <br><br>CALL ME MAYBE VS. HOME FOR A REST<br><br>HERE'S HOW WE GOT HERE <a href="https://t.co/snHUCUDoq2">pic.twitter.com/snHUCUDoq2</a>—@j_mcelroy
"There's this real sense of identity and linkage towards these bands and these songs, which has been fun to see," McElroy said.
"[It's] partly a fun distraction, but partly a thing that just links us all together and has been a joy to watch people debate about it through the last week."
The Twitter poll was thorough, with over 700 nominations considered and meticulous seeding conducted to determine the 32-song bracket.
alright justin, you got this, just have to make this a bracket now <a href="https://t.co/uAR4MJcZvE">pic.twitter.com/uAR4MJcZvE</a>—@j_mcelroy
Songs were separated into "Classic" and "Modern" sections, with the year 1995 serving as the cut-off point between the two categories.
Geoffrey Kelly, one of Spirit of the West's founders and co-writer of Home for a Rest, described the win as "heartwarming."
"Considering the song is 33 years old now and it still has this resonance with folks … it's really uplifting," he told Gloria Macarenko, host of CBC's On The Coast.
"I think Justin did a terrific job of including so many different styles of music … so kudos to him for organizing this whole wonderful thing."
WATCH | As voted for by Twitter, B.C.'s favourite song by a local artist:
Kelly describes his biggest triumph of the bracket as Home for a Rest beating out Baby Beluga, the 1980 children's song by entertainer Raffi, who moved to B.C. in 2008.
Baby Beluga had something of a fairytale run through the bracket, beating out established hits like Summer of '69 by Bryan Adams, Making It Work by Doug and the Slugs, and We're Here for a Good Time by Trooper.
"It was really cool to include a kid's song, especially an iconic one like Baby Beluga. It was lovely to have that balance the field," Kelly said.
teachers may sway this 🐳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bced?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bced</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bctf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bctf</a> will take some doing! 🐳🌟🐬🌟❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabyBeluga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabyBeluga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/belugagrads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#belugagrads</a> <a href="https://t.co/SFP5TmuVNH">https://t.co/SFP5TmuVNH</a>—@Raffi_RC
The song was frequently given a boost in votes by Raffi tweeting about it — a phenomenon also seen on the final day, with Call Me Maybe co-writer (and Marianas Trench lead vocalist) Josh Ramsay's tweet leading to a rush of votes for Call Me Maybe.
But ultimately, the nostalgia swirling through the flutes in Home for a Rest beat out Jepsen's toe-tapper.
McElroy has promised to "do it again soon."
WATCH | Carly Rae Jepsen's 2010 hit is one of YouTube's most watched:
Here's a look at the list of runner-ups:
-
5th: I Will Remember You by Sarah McLachlan.
-
4th: Baby Beluga by Raffi.
-
3rd: I'm Like a Bird by Nelly Furtado.
With files from Justin McElroy and On The Coast
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?