Solidarity, prayers, and donations: British Columbians continue to show support for Ukraine

Athletes at B.C. Place carried Ukrainian flags, people rallied in Richmond, and others made donations in Vancouver on Saturday to support Ukraine as it faces ongoing attacks by Russia.

Saturday's displays of solidarity are the most recent examples of how people in British Columbia are trying to provide aid and support for people in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24.

More than 229,000 British Columbians have Ukrainian ancestry, according to the 2016 census, making up five per cent of the province's population, more than the Canadian average. About 130,000 people in the province have Russian ancestry.

This weekend, Russian troops continued to shell Ukrainian cities and the number of people forced from the country grew to 1.4 million.

At B.C. Place in Vancouver on Saturday, a player each from the Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC carried a Ukrainian flag onto the pitch as part of a pre-game ceremony showing support for the embattled country, while people in the crowd also displayed pro-Ukrainian banners.

The most important message from today 💙💛🇺🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VWFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VWFC</a> │ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VANvNYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VANvNYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStandWithUkraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeStandWithUkraine</a> <a href="https://t.co/HBkXhgnNBP">pic.twitter.com/HBkXhgnNBP</a> —@WhitecapsFC

'They are taking strength'

In Richmond, hundreds of people gathered at City Hall to listen to speeches, wave Ukrainian flags and call for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

People attend a pro-Ukraine rally in Richmond, B.C., on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Eugene Lupynis with the Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko in Richmond said ongoing rallies like this across B.C. are making a difference.

"The majority of Ukrainians in Canada have family back in Ukraine and what we've noticed and through conversations with our families, they are seeing videos and pictures on social media of rallies globally and they are taking strength from these rallies and knowing that the world is with them in this fight."

Power of prayer

Several orthodox Christian churches in B.C. have been collecting donations and sending humanitarian aid, even military supplies to Ukraine.

Father Roman Tsaplan, a priest at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox in Vancouver, said daily services are also giving people an opportunity to pray for people in Ukraine.

"This is a difficult time. We try to help them as much as possible," he said. "We strongly believe that God will hear our prayers and will stop this nightmare that is going on over there."

Father Roman Tsaplan, parish priest at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Vancouver, holds a service in support of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 1. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Over the weekend the church also sold Ukranian food such as sausage rings and borscht to raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross, Maple Hope Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Michelle Petrusevich, a member of the church and a first generation Canadian of Ukrainian descent, said the response from people in B.C. has been overwhelming.

"People are understanding that it's not just about Russia and Ukraine. It's about freedom."

She also said that the conflict is very difficult for people with ties to the region and loved ones still in their countries of origin.

"A lot of us have mixed backgrounds. There's families that are from former Soviet Union countries, it's all mixed up and so people are heartbroken. Support those people."