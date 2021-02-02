Delayed snowmelt raises prospect of flooding if temperatures rise suddenly, forecaster says

Delayed snowmelt in parts of British Columbia due to unseasonably cold temperatures has raised the potential for a dangerous late flood season, according to an official with the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The centre's latest snowpack bulletin is reporting significant accumulation in parts of the province already dealing with record snow depth.

Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd with the B.C. River Forecast Centre says there is cause for concern if temperatures rise substantially later this month.

He compares current conditions to historic flood seasons the province experienced in 1948 and 1894.

"The concern is that this year has been very similar and it's just a matter of if a big, high-pressure ridge type of event settles over the province," he said. "There is the risk for fairly significant flooding provincewide if that were to happen."

A sudden temperature shift of 6 C or 7 C above normal would be enough to cause concern, Boyd said, but there is potential for bigger temperature swings given the recent chilly weather.

"If we end up with extreme heat followed by heavy, warm rain, it's really the worst case scenario," Boyd said.

Boyd says forecasters typically have a two-week window to predict any worrisome weather but flood watches and warnings can come suddenly due to local conditions.