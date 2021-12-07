Heavy snow hitting north, central B.C. triggers weather warnings

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings and a winter storm watch for British Columbia on Tuesday.

The weather agency is alerting residents in northern and central regions of the province that heavy snow is expected through Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the B.C. Peace River region, along with the Kinbasket, McGregor, North Columbia, Prince George and Williston areas.

The snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning and intensify throughout the day and into the night, except in Kinbasket where it should taper out before midday.

Inland sections of the North Coast, including the communities of Terrace and Stewart, are also under a snowfall warning, while in Kitimat, about 60 kilometres south, a winter storm watch is also in effect.

According to Environment Canada, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit where warnings are in place, with the exception of the North Coast, which could get up to 25 centimetres.

Mr. PG, Prince George's towering wooden mascot, in January 2021. The city is expected to get up to 20 centimetres of snow through Tuesday night and a snowfall warning has been issued. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

In Kitimat, there is a threat of freezing rain until Tuesday evening, when southerly winds are expected to warm temperatures.

All communities under a weather warning can expect freezing temperatures through the week.

Government agencies are warning drivers in the affected areas to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Anyone travelling through Pine Pass on Highway 97 should use winter tires and chains.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kenneth Chan says there is no snow expected for the South Coast after Monday's dusting, with just rain forecast for the remainder of the week.

Chan said a new weather system is expected to move in to the South Coast on Friday, which will mean heavier rain Saturday.

For the latest on B.C. road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.