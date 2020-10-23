Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt as snow hits southern B.C.
DriveBC says spun-out commercial vehicles blocking highway; drivers advised to take alternative routes
The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of spun out vehicles blocking the road on Larson Hill, according to DriveBC. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.
The slick conditions are the result of snow that began falling during the night, covering mountain passes across southern B.C.
In the Lower Mainland the precipitation fell as wet snow at higher elevations including on Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore mountains.
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said the inclement weather is a result of a Pacific low-pressure ridge colliding with a descending Arctic front.
"Areas below 800 metres may see some wet flakes this morning before temperatures warm a little and we all get the rain," she said.
Vancouver is expected to reach a high of 7 C today.
Widespread special weather statements and snowfall warnings remain in place across B.C.'s southern Interior, bringing the first snowfall of the season to many areas. Five to 15 centimetres is expected on valley floors.
A couple of centimetres is expected to fall on eastern Vancouver Island north of Campbell River.
