Commuters across B.C.'s South Coast warned about snow and slick roads

With snow in the forecast for B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday, Environment Canada is warning drivers to move cautiously, especially during the morning and afternoon rush hour commutes.

The agency has issued several weather alerts for the province, including special weather statements for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, which are currently under an unstable air mass expected to produce pockets of flurries throughout the day.

North Vancouver Island could see up to 20 centimetres of snow by Thursday. Strong winds and rapidly accumulating snow could make road conditions dangerous.

Further south on the Island, a special weather alert has been issued for the Malahat Highway, where Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared for a sudden reduction in visibility due to heavy snow.

Black ice is also a concern on South Coast roads after days of snow, rain and cold temperatures.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Metro Vancouver, with up to five centimetres predicted to accumulate throughout the day.

"The timing of these flurries is difficult to predict but the potential for impacts on the morning and afternoon commute is high," reads the warning.

Lower Mainland drivers are being asked to adjust their driving to road conditions, to turn on their lights, and to keep space between themselves and other vehicles.

Here's your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DNVsnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DNVsnow</a> report for this morning. It's snowing heavily across the District and crews are working hard to clear our priority #1 routes. Please be careful if you're traveling around the DNV. Learn how we prioritize snow removal: <a href="https://t.co/Mhvyq3RhOq">https://t.co/Mhvyq3RhOq</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://t.co/xftqC9fkJG">pic.twitter.com/xftqC9fkJG</a> —@NVanDistrict

An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior is also bringing strong outflow winds through the fjords and inlets of the north and central coast, and extreme cold and Arctic outflow weather warnings have been issued for residents in these regions.

In Stewart, Terrace, Kitimat, Gitwinksihlkw and Bella Coola, strong winds and low temperatures will combine to produce wind chill values near or below -20 C.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors," warned Environment Canada.

Visit Environment Canada for the latest weather alerts and DriveBC for up-to-date road conditions.