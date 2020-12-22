Roughly 44,000 homes without power after snowfall blankets southern B.C.

More than 44,000 homes were still in the dark Tuesday morning after the first official winter storm of the season brought heavy snow and harsh winds to southern B.C. on Monday.

Roughly 22,000 people were without power in the Fraser Valley and on the Sunshine Coast, with a further 15,000 waking up without electricity on Vancouver Island. The same goes for another 7,100 properties in the Okanagan and the Kootenays.

"Crews have made significant progress repairing damage caused by heavy, wet snowfall earlier today but due to the extent of the damage and challenging conditions, we're expecting many customers to be without power overnight," BC Hydro said in a tweet late Monday.

The utility was reporting as many as 90,000 customers without power at the peak of the storm.

Crashes, closures, cancellations

Snowfall and high winds kicked off the widespread power outages on Monday — the winter solstice — as well as highway closures and ferry cancellations.

Highway crews cleared most major routes into the Interior that were closed Monday as at least half a metre of snow blanketed the Coquihalla, causing dozens of spinouts and crashes.

DriveBC said Highway 3 through Manning Park was still closed early Tuesday and conditions on southern Interior mountain passes remain challenging, with only essential travel advised.

Environment Canada lifted a series of weather warnings for much of the province by sunrise, aside from winter storm warnings for the Boundary, Elk Valley and Kootenay regions. Up to 25 centimetres of snow are in the forecast for those areas.

A "major winter storm" is expected for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, according to the weather agency, bringing up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow at the highest elevations.

On the coast, BC Ferries sailings are running again between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island after being cancelled due to high winds.