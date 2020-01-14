Weather warnings for much of B.C. have been renewed Tuesday as stubborn, frigid temperatures grip most of the province, while slick conditions after the weekend's snowfall threaten the morning commute in Metro Vancouver.

DriveBC is reminding commuters to slow down and watch their speed across the South Coast. Freezing temperatures overnight on top of a layer of packed snow means roads are likely slippery in some areas.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was bumper-to-bumper through Burnaby on Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer jack-knifed under an overpass. Another semi stuck under a Highway 1 overpass in Aldergrove created a similar traffic nightmare on Monday.

A number of cars spun out into ditches along the highway in the Fraser Valley overnight after running into ice. There are also reports of semis spun out on the Coquihalla Highway at Othello Road, according to DriveBC.

Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings cover the majority of B.C., including the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and much of the central Interior, with forecasters warning bitterly cold air will stall over the region for several days.

Environment Canada has also posted snowfall warnings for much of Vancouver Island and southern Gulf Islands, including Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, with up to 15 centimetres in the forecast.

With the wind chill, temperatures along the North Coast will feel close to –20 C, while the weather office says conditions will feel closer to –40 C near Prince George and –45 C along the boundaries with Yukon and northwestern Alberta.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with flurries expected Tuesday morning and cold, Arctic air still in the forecast.

Overwall, the weather agency warned "several rounds of snow" are still on the way for the South Coast.

Highway 1 at Prest Road in Chilliwack, looking north, on Tuesday morning. (DriveBC)

A sudden blast of blowing snow across the area Sunday caused dozens of crashes, delays or closures on several highways and bridges, while as much as 25 centimetres of snow forced a number school districts — mainly in the Fraser Valley — to cancel classes on Monday.

Severe winter shelters are open across the province for those who are homeless. Jeremy Hunka, spokesperson for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, said many people living outside begin to get sick when the weather gets cold, and donated waterproof boots and jackets, as well as dry bedding, can make a huge difference.