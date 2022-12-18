Slippery roads and bitter cold in parts of B.C. as heavy snow falls on Sunday

Multiple vehicles spun out on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver as weather warnings for extreme cold, winter storms and snowfall were in place across most of the province Sunday.

It comes after Environment Canada warned of extreme cold, Arctic outflows and snowfall earlier Saturday. On Sunday, social media posts showed dozens of cars and buses struggling with the conditions in Metro Vancouver.

A snowfall warning is in place for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected in the Fraser Valley and up to 10 centimetres for Metro Vancouver by Sunday afternoon.

The Whistler and Sea to Sky regions are also dealing with challenging travel conditions due to the snow, with the Sea to Sky Highway and Highway 1 expected to be hit the hardest.

Hwy 1 WB trying to get through North Vancouver is a disaster right now. Avoid. Holy crap avoid this. I'm stuck here for a while! 15 spunout cars trying to get to Mtn Hwy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/xZUdn0Qbmb">pic.twitter.com/xZUdn0Qbmb</a> —@Brad604

"Tow trucks are restoring access, while the ministry's maintenance contractor continues to treat Highway 1 with abrasives," read a statement from the province on Sunday morning. "Drivers with vehicles not properly equipped with winter tires should avoid this section of Highway 1."

A traffic camera shows cars piled up at an exit on Highway 1 at the Cross Street exit in West Vancouver. The B.C. government warned of delays on the route due to spun-out cars on Sunday, just two weeks after a snowstorm halted transportation in Metro Vancouver. (DriveBC)

Snow caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling non-essential HandyDart service.

The travel chaos comes less than three weeks after a snowstorm brought Metro Vancouver to its knees Nov. 29. The chaos prompted calls for a coordinated regional response from the province and regional governments.

Environment Canada says Sunday's snowfall on the South Coast is due to an Arctic front that is pushing west from the B.C. Interior. Wind chill is expected to make it feel like –20 C in the Fraser Valley.

Couple of #103 mini-buses stuck on 4th Street. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewWestminster?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewWestminster</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/eSe24ds1jG">pic.twitter.com/eSe24ds1jG</a> —@stephenbraverm1

Extreme cold throughout Interior, North

Meanwhile, in central B.C., Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for most of the region. The warning covers the Chilcotin, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Stuart, and 100 Mile regions.

The forecaster says conditions are expected to last until Wednesday morning at least, due to an Arctic air mass that has settled over the region.

Overnight temperatures will drop to –30 C, with wind gusts of over 40 km/h making it feel like –40.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," the warning reads.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," the forecaster adds, with warnings already in place for winter storms along the recently-repaired Coquihalla Highway.

In the southern Interior, extreme cold warnings are in place for the Elk Valley and Yoho Park regions, and a snowfall warning has been posted for the West Kootenay region.

A series of weather warnings, in red, and special weather statements, in grey, blanketed British Columbia on Sunday morning. (Environment Canada)

Wind chill could make it feel like –35 C overnight near Elk Valley and Yoho Park, which straddle the B.C.-Alberta border.

Arctic outflow warnings remain in place for the Central and North Coasts, including the inland sections. Extreme cold warnings are in place in Muncho Lake Park, Dease Lake, Cassiar Mountains and Watson Lake regions in the far north.

Special weather statements, warning of frostbite risk, cover the Haines Road, Atlin, Teslin, Peace River, Williston and Fort Nelson regions.