More snow and freezing weather on the way in B.C.

B.C.'s cold snap could bring more snow to the Lower Mainland this week, as well as new concerns about the health and safety of the homeless population.

Environment Canada is predicting flurries across the South Coast beginning Wednesday morning as Arctic air blasts through B.C.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for most of central and northern B.C., with wind chill values reaching –40 C or even –45 C until Thursday.

Even the southern parts of the province can expect an Arctic blast, bringing temperatures in the Interior to 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, and 5 to 10 degrees below average in coastal areas.

The freezing temperatures mean that some shelters are having to balance disease prevention measures with concerns about keeping unhoused people warm.

The Portal shelter in Chilliwack has already experienced a COVID-19 outbreak this year, but Bill Raddatz, executive director of the shelter's operator, Ruth & Naomi's Mission, said the first priority is getting people inside.

"We had to adjust the COVID rules because we felt it's better to have them inside and let them have the risk of getting COVID than perish outside in the sub-zero weather," he told CBC.

However, he noted that most of the shelter's clients have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which should cut down on transmission.

In Vancouver, staff from the Union Gospel Mission have been out on the streets distributing blankets and other supplies to keep people warm. After a surge in demand during the fall that saw people turned away from the charity's shelter, staff have also converted space in a classroom into shelter space, bringing the capacity to 92 beds, according to spokesperson Jeremy Hunka.

Further north, the extreme cold has already led to the death of one woman who succumbed to exposure on her way home from a neighbour's house in Dawson Creek

In Fort St. John, outreach workers have put out a call for new tuques, gloves and socks to be donated for those sleeping outside, as used clothing cannot be accepted because of COVID-19 concerns.