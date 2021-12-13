Weather alerts issued as B.C.'s southern Interior faces 'intense bands of snow'

Snow should start coming down this evening across the province's southern Interior and, according to Environment Canada, it won't be gently falling flakes.

The federal weather agency has issued several special weather statements for the region, warning residents there is potential for "intense bands of snow" to develop Monday night that could bring up to 15 centimetres by Tuesday morning.

Affected areas include the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, the Fraser Canyon, the Boundary, Nicola, Shuswap and North and South Thompson regions, Slocan Lake and 100 Mile House.

The Elk Valley is expected to see the most snow, with up to 20 centimetres forecast for the area, which includes the city of Fernie.

Drivers are being warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

The scene looking north on Highway 3 around 30 kilometres south of Princeton on Dec. 13 around 7:20 a.m. (DriveBC)

Conditions are expected to be particularly precarious on the Coquihalla Highway, where crews are working to repair bridges and infrastructure damaged by landslides and flooding in November.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, which is currently open for essential traffic only, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House, and the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) have also been flagged by Environment Canada as potential trouble spots.

A cold, unstable air mass over the coast could also bring some wintry conditions to the Lower Mainland.

Some parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.