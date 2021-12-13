Weather alerts issued as B.C.'s southern Interior faces 'intense bands of snow'
Snowfall expected to begin Monday night, with up to 15 cm hitting most of the region by Tuesday
Snow should start coming down this evening across the province's southern Interior and, according to Environment Canada, it won't be gently falling flakes.
The federal weather agency has issued several special weather statements for the region, warning residents there is potential for "intense bands of snow" to develop Monday night that could bring up to 15 centimetres by Tuesday morning.
Affected areas include the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, the Fraser Canyon, the Boundary, Nicola, Shuswap and North and South Thompson regions, Slocan Lake and 100 Mile House.
The Elk Valley is expected to see the most snow, with up to 20 centimetres forecast for the area, which includes the city of Fernie.
Drivers are being warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Conditions are expected to be particularly precarious on the Coquihalla Highway, where crews are working to repair bridges and infrastructure damaged by landslides and flooding in November.
Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, which is currently open for essential traffic only, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House, and the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) have also been flagged by Environment Canada as potential trouble spots.
A cold, unstable air mass over the coast could also bring some wintry conditions to the Lower Mainland.
Some parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.
- Up-to-date road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?