B.C. vet seeks good homes for 2 big snakes

If you're looking to add a python or a boa constrictor to your household, today may be your lucky day.

Veterinarian Adrian Walton of the Dewdney Animal Hospital is trying to find forever homes for two snakes who made their way to his Maple Ridge, B.C., clinic.

Walton says one of the reptiles, a 1.4-metre-long ball python, came from a B.C. SPCA chapter in the Okanagan.

"One of their volunteers drove it from Penticton all the way through Manning Park to Hope where me and my family picked it up and it's now back in Maple Ridge looking for a home," he said.

The second snake, a red-tailed boa that measures about 2.4 metres in length, came to him from the B.C. SPCA and RCMP about two weeks ago after it was found in a Burnaby home. He said the boa is healthy, but they're going to monitor it for another month to ensure there are no lingering issues.

Walton's hospital has a bank of snake cages, and animal welfare groups often approach him when they come across one of the reptiles. He then reaches out to the B.C. Reptile Club and Metro Vancouver's "reptile community."

"Most of the time we can find homes for these animals," he said.

In the case of these snakes, Walton issued a callout on social media, which has garnered some interest from prospective owners.

He recommends the boa goes to someone who has previous experience with snakes.

"That's not something we're going to send to someone who just wants a snake in the corner of their house," he said.

"We need somebody a little more experienced for that one."