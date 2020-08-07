B.C. shifting to phased in school restart with teachers returning to class before students

The provincial government is indicating the initial return to school this fall will only see staff in the classroom, so teachers can sort out logistics before students return.

It follows two straight days of mounting criticism during question period, with both the B.C. Green Party and B.C. Liberals demanding more clarity on the school restart plan.

On Tuesday, when the official Opposition pressed for more clarity around the specific date kids will be back in the classroom, the education minister suggested a phased-in return for students.

"If we have to use that first week of school to get it right, and districts are saying, 'look, we need some time with our local administrative teams on the ground,' that's a conversation that's happening at the steering committee," responded Education Minister Rob Fleming.

He said there will be an announcement in the coming days about what exactly the first day back, Sept. 8, will look like for staff teams.

"If that takes some extra time and builds additional confidence and fulfils the guidelines that have been developed by Dr. Bonnie Henry and her team, that's what we're going to do," Fleming added.

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming addresses the media during a virtual scrum at the legislature, confirming staff will return to school ahead of students come Sept. 8. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

When speaking to reporters later, he said his ministry wants to give school staff the flexibility to figure out logistical considerations around scheduling before students are actually onsite.

"The idea is to get staff back together — whether it's support staff, teachers, administrators — to finalize how the school operations are going to work," said Fleming. "[It'll also involve] a thorough review of the safety guidelines and then to accept students back later."

When asked to clarify when exactly students would be back in the classroom, whether it would be the week of Sept. 8 or the following week, he said that is being discussed with the steering committee tasked with forming the relaunch plan.

"We see an advantage to having staff have a couple of days just in their learning teams, just in their school setting, before we welcome back kids in the first week on a phased re-entry," Fleming said.

He added his team fully anticipated some shifts in planning as it listens to continual feedback and advice from all stakeholders involved.

He reiterated face masks would be supplied to all students and staff and would be required in transportation settings and possibly common areas where physical distancing isn't possible.