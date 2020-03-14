B.C. universities switching to online classes to avoid COVID-19 spread

The University of B.C., Simon Fraser University, Trinity Western University, the University of Victoria and Emily Carr University are all transitioning to holding classes online to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The B.C. universities will make the switch next week and will hold classes online for the rest of the term.

The move comes after B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

UBC is also cancelling all events at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, as well as all study abroad programs.

As of Friday, there have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including one death.

